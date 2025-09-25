Former FBI Director James Comey indicted to please Trump

Hillary Clinton was the person most responsible for Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election, but FBI Director James Comey did his best to help out with a spectacular last-minute investigation into her use of a private email server. Trump does not like owing favors and fired him after he refused to make a loyalty pledge. And now, days before the statue of limitations makes it impossible, he has demanded and secured Comey's indictment over a 2020 statement to Congress.

The charges—one of making a false statement to Congress and one of obstruction of justice—are considered implausible by experts and prosecutors alike. But that's hardly the point.

Trump celebrated the charges in a post on Truth Social. "JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI," he wrote in a post. "Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" The indictment came shortly after Trump instructed Bondi to "move now" to prosecute Comey and other officials he considers political foes, in an extraordinarily direct social media post trampling on the justice department's tradition of independence.

Trump fired a federal prosecutor who declined to bring the charges against Comey, replacing Erik Siebert with Lindsey Halligan, one of his personal lawyers. Halligan has no experience as a prosecutor and was told the charges should not be brought, but you know what they say about ham sandwiches.

Meanwhile, Trump rants and raves: "In social media posts on Saturday, Trump claimed that Comey, James and a third political opponent, Democratic senator Adam Schiff of California, were "guilty as hell" and that his supporters were upset that "nothing has been done". … JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!""