Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy gets 5 years jail time in corruption case

Nicolas Sarkozy, former president of France, was today found guilty in a corruption case over millions of euros that found their way from Muammar Gaddafi's Lybia to Sarkozy's failed 2012 re-election campaign. Though cleared on other charges of corruption and illegal campaign financing, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Sarkozy, who claims the case is politically motivated, was accused of using the funds from Gaddafi to finance his 2007 election campaign. In exchange, the prosecution alleged Sarkozy promised to help Gaddafi combat his reputation as a pariah with Western countries. Judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy had allowed close aides to contact Libyan officials with a view to obtaining financial support for his campaign.

Sarkozy says he plans to appeal but appears resigned to his incarceration: "I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high," he said. He was exposed by one of Gadaffi's sons in 2011 and it took 12 years to complete his prosecution.

Others found guilty in the case were former interior ministers Claude Gueant, on a charge of corruption, and Brice Hortefeux, on a charge of conspiracy. Sarkozy's wife awaits trial on charges of hiding evidence and witness tampering.

Sarkozy was convicted of attempted bribery in 2014 and sentenced then to jail, but ultimately allowed to serve the sentence at home.

