Free hydration calculator to plan how much water to bring on your hike

If you're someone who likes to take long hikes, this website offers a helpful tool for planning. You can use this tool to estimate the amount of water to pack for your hike. The tool is not a replacement for consulting a trusted doctor or a hiking guide, but it's useful if you're like me and aren't very knowledgeable about outdoor activities.

To use the tool, you enter information such as the climate, duration of your hike, and your own height and weight. You then click a button and find out how much water you need to bring. I like how this tool is easy to use, free, and makes me feel a little more confident about going on a long hike.

Important medical note from the website: "Hydration needs vary widely. If you have a medical condition, are acclimating to heat, or plan very long/very hot hikes, talk to a clinician or coach. On hot days: water, rest, shade, and electrolytes are your friends. We are not a medical outfit nor do we pretend to be. Please stay safe outside and be prepared."

