Italy and Spain deploy warships to protect Gaza aid flotilla from Israeli aggression





Humanitarian aid vessels bound for Gaza were attacked by drones in international waters. Italy and Spain have deployed warships to defend the flotilla and escort it safely after the assault.

Italy and Spain say they are sending vessels to help a flotilla that was targeted by drones while trying to deliver aid to Gaza, with activists claiming that Israel was behind the strikes.

Volunteers from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) – an organization trying to get aid into the besieged enclave using ships setting sail from ports across the Mediterranean – say that some of their vessels were targeted by drones. The organization claimed the attacks are part of a sustained Israeli campaign of intimidation.

…

The boats were just days from reaching the enclave when the latest reported attacks occurred on Tuesday.