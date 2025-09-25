Professional Senator's daughter casts stone from glass house

Meghan McCain, whose resume is Senator John McCain, was roundly mocked for attempting to gatekeep another nepo baby.

Meghan McCain — who famously repeatedly reminded The View audience during her tenure that she was the daughter of Sen. John McCain — has slammed nepo baby behavior in response to Violet Affleck's recent United Nations address.

In a since-deleted X post (screengrab below), McCain targeted the 19-year-old daughter of actors (and former couple) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner over a speech the teen made to the UN on Tuesday in New York City.

"Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much," McCain, 40, wrote in the post, which was only public for a matter of minutes before the former View cohost and conservative political commentator took it down.