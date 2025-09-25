Raspberry Pi launches $200 desktop computer with retro design inspiration

Raspberry Pi has unveiled the 500+, a complete desktop computer priced at $200 that merges modern computing power with design elements inspired by 1980s home computers. The all-in-one system represents a significant evolution from the company's traditional single-board computers that typically required separate peripherals.

"Many of us, like many of you, are children of the 1980s home computer revolution," said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi. "When we're designing new Raspberry Pi products, we naturally look back to the computers of our childhoods: the tastefully beige BBC Micro, the Sinclair Spectrum with its rubber keyboard, the Commodore 64 'breadbin,' or the grandfather of them all, the Apple II."

While the original Raspberry Pi boards were powerful but incomplete solutions that lacked cases and keyboards, the 500+ fulfills what Upton describes as a long-standing ambition. "We always had an ambition to build something more complete — more finished — for our education and hobbyist customers," he explained.

