Ryan Walters resigns as Oklahoma's schools chief

Oklahoma schools chief Ryan Walters, famous for trying to require "Trump" bibles in schools and for having naked ladies on his work television, is resigning. He's going to run a a right-wing educational nonprofit.

"We're going to destroy the teachers unions," Walters said on Fox. "We have seen the teachers unions use money and power to corrupt our schools, to undermine our schools."

Oklahoma's educational standards haven't gone anywhere good under Walters' scandal-plagued tenure: it declined in national rankings to place 49th out of 50 states. But why educate the kids when you can subject them to endless culture war over transgender athletes, subversive literature, critical race theory and all the other things?

Walters was in the news lately for saying every school must have a chapter of Turning Point, a political organization founded by murdered far-right podcaster Charlie Kirk—a headline-grabbing idea that typified his disinterests. Even ideological fellow travelers had little time for him. Here's some typical commentary from a "veteran Republican lawmaker" tired of that kind of nonsense:

State Rep. Mark McBride, a veteran Republican lawmaker who heads a key education budget committee in the House, said he's disappointed Walters has continued to engage in inflammatory commentary and take advice from his campaign consultant instead of working with lawmakers on policy. "If he would come over here and talk to us instead of a political hack, I think it would move the state forward and move education forward," said McBride, who said Walters' recent refusal of an invitation to address a committee hearing was the first time in his 11 years in the House that an agency head had done so.

And then there was the porn problems. There's no suggestion that or other misconduct was a factor in his departure, but he seems well-established as the kind of person one finds out about later.