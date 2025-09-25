Starbucks announces more layoffs; "more than 100" cafes to close

Starbucks will close coffeehouses and shed "approximately 900 non-retail employees" as part of a billion-dollar restructuring plan. It's the second round of layoffs this year at the multinational chain, which made only $5 billion in profit last year on $36 billion dollars of revenue.

CEO Brian Niccol: "I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliers, and the communities we serve."

The apparent reality underlying this meaningless corporate logorrhea is that they opened coffee shops in random places to see what would stick and it's time to can the failures and remodel the rest: "we identified coffeehouses where we're unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect." Which brings us to this gleaming gem of a phrase in CNBC's story, not attributed to anyone in particular

a "third place" for consumers

Third places are the vanishing venues outside of work and home where people traditionally gather and interact with one another without obligations. But Starbucks can't even get through the offer without asterisking it with transactional obligations. It's not just a reminder of why Starbucks isn't a third place, but why it wants rid of whichever one you're at.

