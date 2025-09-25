The guy running the EPA doesn't believe in climate change

Photo credit: Alex Erwin / Shutterstock.com


Trump stooge Lee Zeldin, a man with zero background in environmental regulation and a shaky grasp of the EPA's mission, agrees with his windmill-tilting president that global warming is "a con job."

While scientists are screaming that we're approaching the tipping point, where damage to the environment will exceed our ability to do anything about it, Trump and company are still trying to scrape all the wealth out of the planet. Trump plucked Zeldin out of obscurity and rewarded the former congressperson for his loyal defense of the Orange Menace in the media. He comes from the same bargain bin as Rudy G and Ronny Jackson.

