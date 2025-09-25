Trump's FTC makes Bezos pay billions despite his desperate bootlicking

It turns out that all that cringeworthy toadying to Donald Trump couldn't save Jeff Bezos from Trump's FTC.

Amazon just got slapped with a historic $2.5 billion penalty for running a subscription racket that would make a timeshare salesman slink away in embarrassment. The company trapped 35 million people in Prime subscriptions through a manipulative sign-up process, and made canceling harder than getting a call returned from the DMV.

Bezos' own employees referred to the scheme as "an unspoken cancer." From the FTC's statement:

The FTC has charged Amazon and several Amazon executives with knowingly misleading millions of consumers into enrolling in Prime, violating the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA). The FTC alleged Amazon created confusing and deceptive user interfaces to lead consumers to enroll in Prime without their knowledge. Compounding these deceptive enrollment practices, Amazon also created a complex and difficult process for consumers seeking to cancel their Prime subscription, with the goal of preventing consumers from cancelling Prime. Amazon documents discovered in the lead up to trial showed that Amazon executives and employees knowingly discussed these unlawful enrollment and cancellation issues, with comments like "subscription driving is a bit of a shady world" and leading consumers to unwanted subscriptions is "an unspoken cancer.

So much for that brilliant strategy of kissing the ring, Jeff. Maybe try spending less time playing Mr. Penis Rocket Space Cowboy and more time making honest buttons. Or maybe you're too busy looksmaxxing and sailing your megayacht in your ocean of $240 billion to notice.

