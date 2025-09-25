US Government will use Musk's Grok AI over concerns of "inaccuracies, hate speech, and ideological bias"

Some House and Senate Democrats, along with dozens of left-leaning advocacy groups, have criticized the Trump administration's efforts to deploy Grok. They claim the chatbot produces inaccuracies, hate speech, and ideological bias, among other concerns, making it unsafe and untrustworthy for federal use.

Elon Musk's Grok AI is now available to federal agencies at a bargain price. The General Services Administration (GSA) announced the deal on Thursday.

As reported in Bloomberg Law, the agreement allows government entities to purchase Grok for just $0.42 per organization through 2027, significantly undercutting competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

This adoption of Grok, part of the GSA's "OneGov Strategy," comes despite concerns about the AI's accuracy and potential biases.

From Bloomberg Law:

Some House and Senate Democrats, along with dozens of left-leaning advocacy groups, have criticized the Trump administration's efforts to deploy Grok. They claim the chatbot produces inaccuracies, hate speech, and ideological bias, among other concerns, making it unsafe and untrustworthy for federal use.

Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum ignored the significant risks associated with using an AI system that has yet to prove its reliability or impartiality in high-stakes government applications, stating, "Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve."