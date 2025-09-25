What to do if you fall through ice: simple survival steps demonstrated in a must-watch video

This is a fantastic video explaining what to do if you fall through ice. The video cuts to the point as a guy gives us a real-life demo. He falls into the ice on purpose to teach us what to do, and shows how to get out in a few easy-to-remember steps.

He explains that the first most important thing to do is relax to try and overcome the shock of the cold water. Panicking at this stage can make it too hard to escape. Once the shock passes, you can move on to actually climbing out, which he demonstrates for us.

Although I don't live near a river or lake that gets icy, I love learning about different survival skills just in case. Reading about what to do in a situation like this never seems to stick in my brain. This isn't something that most can actually practice the way this guy does, but watching a video of him actually doing it makes it much easier for me to remember.

