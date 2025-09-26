ICE officer pulls gun on bystanders in Maryland as man pleads "I am American" (video)

A viral video from Hyattsville, Maryland, shows an ICE brownshirt pulling his gun on bystanders as a man pleaded, "Ayúdame, help me. I am American." The confrontation comes just days after ICE was accused of holding a 5-year-old autistic girl outside her home in Massachusetts and amid fresh scrutiny over the Dallas sniper attack, fueling fears of an agency out of control..

The clip, posted on Bluesky, shows chaos on the streets of Maryland: a victim begging in Spanish and English for help, bystanders shouting in disbelief, and an ICE officer brandishing his sidearm at people who had nothing to do with the arrest.

This is only the latest in a string of incidents that make ICE look like a bunch of brownshirts. In Dallas last week, a sniper opened fire on an ICE facility, killing one detainee and injuring two others. Investigators claim to have found a shell scrawled with the words "ANTI-ICE," but the shooter's friends said he was more of a 4chan edgelord than an activist, and his parents claim he had no issue with ICE.

