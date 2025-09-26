A British flavor of "everything we don't like is terrosism" encountered reality today in the form of Woolich Crown Court, where Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ruled the case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh "unlawful" and tossed it. The Belfast artist, better known as Mo Chara, faced a terrorism charge after displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London gig to protest the war in Gaza.

In a statement posted to Kneecap's social media, Mo Chara said the prosecution was never about terrorism, but about attempts to silence criticism of Israel. "This entire process was never about me… It was always about Gaza. About what happens if you dare to speak up," he said. "Your attempts to silence us have failed because we are right and you are wrong," he added. "We will not be silent. Free Palestine!"

The case collapsed as soon as it was required to bear weight.

Outlining the reasons for his decision, the chief magistrate said: "I find that these proceedings were not instituted in the correct form, lacking the necessary DPP and AG (Attorney General) consent within the six-month statutory time limit." The police failed to ask the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in time to charge him.

Upset tabloids and the BBC describe this as a "technicality," but others point out that the case being pressed despite its "technical" inadequacy exposes the politically-motivated nature of the prosecution. Mary Lou McDonald, president of Irish republican party Sinn Féin: "It failed. He's free. Kneecap are not the story, genocide is the story."

Kneecap's success was portrayed in a hit movie last year, but the band's on-stage blending of Irish and Palestinian nationalism has authorities aflutter around the world. Just last week, Canada banned them from entering the country for "glorifying terrorist organizations."