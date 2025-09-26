Man handles venomous wheel bug with bare hands while warning of its bite

My favorite thing about this video involving a venomous bug is the way that the man filming the video picks up the bug with his bare hands and then proceeds to tell us that one must be extremely careful around it because its bite causes excruciating pain. The North American Wheelbug brings the guy in this video a level of joy that is infectious to watch. I wish everyone loved something the way he loves this insect, because it's heartwarming to witness.

Luckily, he knows how to handle the bug without getting bitten. I have a feeling the bug knows how much he appreciates it, and actively chose not to bite him due to this. I'm quite positive that with my luck, I'd be covered in multiple bites and yelping in pain if this bug came near me.

You'll find the North American wheel bug (Arilus cristatus) throughout much of the United States, as well as parts of Canada and Mexico. These bugs are predators, using their strong beaks to pierce other insects and inject enzymes that basically liquefy their prey from the inside. Although they sound scary, they play a helpful role in the garden by keeping pest populations like caterpillars and beetles in check.

