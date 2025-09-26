Play your way through endless CAPTCHAS in I'm Not a Robot

If you have ever wanted to solve endless puzzles to prove you are not a robot, Neal Agarwal has you covered. His site, Neal.fun, has a ridiculous number of ways to entertain/frustrate yourself, and the latest entry is I'm Not a Robot. It starts with the obvious "I am not a robot" reCAPTCHA, moves on to a devilish version of "Select all the squares that contain a stop sign," and quickly goes off the rails from there. I am currently stuck at level 10. I blame my trackpad.
If you would like to make visitors to your site insane with a ridiculous CAPTCHA, Neal has generously shared the code on Bluesky.
I spent an absurd amount of time on the Internet Road Trip, so I am going to buy Neal a coffee.
