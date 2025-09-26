Starbucks stormtrooper has a grande-sized grievance (video)

This rabid Charlie Kirk adherent goes nuts at a Starbucks, claiming her First Amendment rights are being violated because she is not allowed to shout down a barista for failing to call out her idol's name when serving her coffee.

This woman's beef with Starbucks is not founded in any reality. Starbucks is a private business and has an obligation to maintain a safe and welcoming space for customers who are not creating a disturbance. Somehow, folks like this believe invoking the name of their slain bigot makes them right.

I hope she took her Freedom Frappuccino outside. Do these MAGAts think Starbucks is Antifa HQ?

Previously:

• Comedian infiltrates MAGA protest as stormtrooper; they fail to see the irony

• Trump commemorates the MAGA Hat with the MAGA Hat hat

