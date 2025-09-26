When cats get clingy: 5 fluffy white cats refuse to let their owner have bathroom privacy

Something I've learned about cats from personal experience is that they become extra needy the moment I need to use the bathroom. If I don't let them in, they cry outside the door. If I do let them in, they think it's the perfect time to try to jump on me and beg for attention.

This video is an example of this situation, but with five identical-looking cats. They refuse to leave their owner alone while he stands in the bathroom, surrounded by their pleas for attention. I'd feel like I was in a strange but nice dream if I had matching cats who behaved this way.

The cats in the video appear to be concerned about their owner's well-being. They're clearly not going to let him off the hook until he's back to doing whatever the cats consider to be normal human behavior. This family of fluffy white cats is too funny, and reminds me of little meowing clouds.

