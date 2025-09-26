Xbox console price increased (yes, really, again)

I'm getting sick of writing this update every couple weeks, but not as sick as I am of the game price-gouging by Xbox and its contemporaries. Hot on the heels of their last price jump, "changes in the macroeconomic environment" have prompted Microsoft to raise Xbox console prices for the third time in recent memory. Microsoft admits that the changes are "challenging", which is cold comfort when you're now paying $650 for a console that launched five years ago. The full list of price changes is below:

Xbox Series S (512GB) — $429.99 ($299.99 at launch) Xbox Series S (1TB) — $479.99 ($349.99 at launch) Xbox Series X (Standard) — $649.99 ($499.99 at launch) Xbox Series X (Digital) — $599.99 ($449.99 at launch) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition — $779.99 ($599.99 at launch)

I hope everyone who voted for Trump's tariffs is enjoying the fruits of their labor.