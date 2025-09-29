A decade on, Joseph McCullough is still making gaming magic

Tabletop game designer Joseph McCullough is forever on a roll. Ten years on, Frostgrave and its sci-fi analog, Stargrave, remain two of the most consistently inventive skirmish miniatures games out there. What amazes me is how McCullough keeps finding new ways of reinvigorating these game worlds and the skirm category in general. His two latest books, Advanced Spellcraft for Frostgrave and Death Vector for Stargrave, are a perfect showcase for why these games remain so captivating and fun.

Advanced Spellcraft, cover, Osprey Games. Used with permission.

At its heart, Advanced Spellcraft is a refreshed and codified list of all spells found in the Frostgrave core rulebook and its supplements. The "Advanced" part of the title refers to the addition of critical successes and failures for each spell and "flourishes," tweaks you can learn and use after you find a grimoire for a spell you already know.

Image from Advanced Spellcraft, Osprey Games. Used with permission.

One of my favorite Frostgrave spells is Furious Quill, which basically allows you to annoy an opponent to distraction (–1 Move, –2 Fight, –4 Shoot, and –2 to all Casting Rolls) with an angry, floating quill feather. The new flourishes for this spell inflict Painful Ink on the target (–1 Fight and –1 Shoot for the rest of the game) or send them fleeing 2" in a random direction. A crit success can even "poke an eye out," while a crit fail can inadvertently cast the spell on a friend or the caster.

Besides the flourishes and crit rules, there are new optional spellcasting rules like Blaze of Glory, which allows casters to take their Health below 0 to empower a spell. As the name implies, this lets your wizard risk going out in a "blaze of glory" to get off that one last epic cast. At the end of the game, the number of negative wounds taken are applied to the Survival Roll.



Image from Advanced Spellcraft, Osprey Games. Used with permission.

There's also a ten-scenario campaign in the Bibliosepulchre, a library-crypt beneath Felstad filled with dead, enchanted librarian-magicians from each wizard school, clutching the grimoires that contain the spell flourishes. These library crypts, this "Bibliosepulchre," give you an in-world reason to chase after those powerful, risky upgrades.

At 160 pages and hardbound, Advanced Spellcraft is the largest Frostgrave supplement to date, billed as a special release to mark the game's 10th anniversary. Because avid Frostgrave players will already have most or all of these spells in their library, it may feel a little unfair to have to fork over another $35 to get them all under one cover, but the refresh, the flourishes and crits, and yes, having it all in one handy place, will be worth the investment for most players.

The real value here is how the add-ons change your decision space. Crits and flourishes create new stories and new options at the table. The Bibliosepulchre campaign also gives terrain enthusiasts an excuse to build some cool and spooky catacomb and book-lined crypts (I, for one, am itching to build some sarcophagi with mummified magicians in them clutching grimoires). And I always appreciate when Frostgrave heads underground.

Death Vector, cover, Osprey Games. Used with permission.

Death Vector is another great mood piece and world expansion for Stargrave. McCullough always does a great job of turning classic sci-fi tropes into evocative game envirnments: Quarantine 37 (zombies and space-station survival horror), The Last Prospector (space western), Dead or Alive (Mandalorian-style bounty hunting). In Death Vector we get rogue AIs and cyberpunk network hacking.

The setting is the Outlaw Technology Sector (OTS), a forbidden region of space where an AI tried to eradicate organic life and left behind drifting hulks of war and still-functioning cybernetic nightmares. Navigational computers have been programmed to refuse plotting a course into the OTS, labeling such routes "death vectors," which tells you exactly what kind of campaign you're in for.

The book offers eight scenarios that can be played in any order, a bestiary of cybernetic and automaton horrors, a new advanced-tech table, and a fresh space encounters table. It also adds The Network, a small cyberpunk/hacking subgame that lets your crew's deck-jockeys poke around for data secrets between or around missions, with consequences that can bleed back into your ship and your crew.

Photo from Death Vector, Osprey Games. Used with permission.

One thing worthy of note is that Death Vector is kind of a "supplement to a supplement." Space encounter tables first appeared in the Stargrave supplement Bold Endeavour (with Star Trek as its inspirational trope). Death Vector expands on that idea (and the idea of space adventuring in general) with new results tuned to the AI-haunted environs of the OTS. If you enjoy the ship-borne aspects of Bold Endeavour, these two books work together nicely. If you don't, you can ignore the extra chapters and just use Death Vector's scenarios, bestiary, and tech table.

Joseph McCullough has a knack for small mechanics that open up big imaginative doorways. He doesn't bury you in overly crunchy rules or too much backstory fluff. He hands you a few clever levers, wires them to evocative worldbuilding prompts, and then trusts you and your tabletop to make the magic happen. Advanced Spellcraft will feel like an uplift to wizards who enjoy tinkering and push-your-luck risk taking, and it offers a unique dungeon-delving campaign. Death Vector is a grim space adventure through AI-blighted territory that bolts cleanly onto any active crew's itinerary.

If you love these games already, there's a lot more to enjoy here. If you're new, enter these realms at your own risk, because once the Frozen City and the Ravaged Galaxy get under your skin, they're not going to want to let go.