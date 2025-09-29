Concealed shoes: the strange folk tradition of hiding shoes in walls for protection and good luck

Since at least the early modern period, shoes have been deliberately hidden in buildings across Europe and beyond, including in chimneys, roofs, floors, and near doors and windows. This odd phenomenon is referred to as "concealed shoes." Historians believe that many of these shoes were placed as magical charms to protect against evil spirits, ghosts, witches, or to bring fertility and good luck.

The Northampton Museum even has a Concealed Shoe Index, which recorded around 1,900 discoveries by 2012. The shoes in this index are mostly from Britain (19th century). Most are well-worn single shoes, many belonging to children, and they've been found in varied buildings from homes and churches to monasteries and factories.

This practice faded in the 20th century, but hasn't entirely disappeared. I'd like to be one of the remaining folks who keep this practice alive, simply because hiding a shoe in a building sounds both fun and very silly. If I find that it brings me good luck, though, the buildings in my neighborhood might start to develop their own shoe collections.



