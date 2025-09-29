Electronic Arts sold to Saudi Arabia in $55bn deal

Electronic Arts, one of the world's largest game publishers, is to be sold to Saudi Arabia in a $55bn deal said to be the largest such buy-out in history. Joining Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in the consortium are Affinity Parnters (run by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. president Donald Trump) and Silicon Valley investment firm Silver Lake.

EA's stockholders will get $210 per share in the deal, which extends Saudi Arabia's existing 9.9% stake and solidifies its growing interest in the video game industry. Founded in 1982 by early Apple employee Trip Hawkins, EA grew quickly and went public within the decade. Its specialization in profitable, durable sports franchises is undoubtedly what drew Saudi interest, but its sprawling portfolio includes Battlefield games, The Sims, Dragon Age and many other popular titles. The company's headquarters will remain in Redwood City, California.

By going private, EA will be able to reprogram its operations without being subjected to the investment pressures and scrutiny that sometimes compel publicly held companies to make short-sighted decisions aimed at meeting quarterly financial targets. Although its video games still have a fervent following, EA's annual revenues have been stagnant during the past three fiscal years, hovering from $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion.

Shares up 20% on the rumor and confirmation: public companies taken private often means cost-cutting and EA has already had one round of layoffs this year. If you're working on anything remotely woke at one of its studios, brush up that CV and polish that portfolio.

Saudi Arabia, otherwise known for human rights abuses and political murders, has made itself an esports hub, driven by state investment and an explosion of interest among young men with little else to do. The country hosted the world's largest esports competition, the Esports World Cup, and is set to host the Olympic Esports Games in Riyadh in 2027.