Ergonomic art or pocket nightmare? Bailey Hikawa's wild phone cases



My initial reaction to the phone cases by artist and industrial designer Bailey Hikawa was "Hell, no." My pockets are already too small for my phone, with the thinnest possible case on it. Then I read the first question on the FAQ:



but… WHY??

1. We use our phones so much it has become unconscious. What about a phone case that brings our attention to how and when we use it?

2. The ergonomic designs are meant to act as a grip to better hold your phone. Not all grips are suitable for everyone. It really depends on your body, phone size, hand size and preferences!

3.The standing features of all Hikawa phone case designs make everyday tasks easier. Cooking, reading, watching a show or clip, now your phone can stand at 3 different angles.

4. It looks great on a table or desk, and you will never lose it.

5. That said, its not for everyone.

5. Lastly, We use our phones more than any other object that has ever existed. Bottom line, we need more design diversity to support the infinite ways that we use our phones.

Do you have one pair of shoes you use for every activity? No I didn't think so. We need more phone case designs for our hands.