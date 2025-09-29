How therapy, trauma, and one brilliant tuning got me playing harp again

When I was 14, I worked under the table at a car wash owned by my great uncle. The pay sucked, but hey, it was tax-free. Most days, excluding Sundays (holy shit, the queue of sedans owned by the after church crowd), there'd be long lulls between cars. It gave me a lot of time to learn a new instrument. I chose the diatonic harmonica. Ten holes and damn near infinite possibilities! As with the other instruments I play, I learned by ear before I ever learned to read music: blues, folk, and Irish trad. The mouth harp helped me pay my way through university, providing an outlet for an introvert to socialize as part of the pub scene in Halifax, separated from the crowd by a riser and the blare of a monitor speaker. However, put my harp down for over a decade. Life circumstances, a dog that loathed the sound of the harmonica, and trauma made it hard for me to keep the music going.

A while back, my therapist recommended that I return to my music, as the loss of it has been one of the holes in me, amongst many. I'm rusty, but I can still play. Given that I've a learning curve to contend with anyway, I thought this would be a good time to try something new: Paddy Richter tuning. Created by the absolute legend Brendan Power, Paddy Richter is designed to make playing the Irish harmonica one hell of a lot easier. In this video, Power explains how the tuning works and why he invented it.

If you're so inclined, there's a lot of places out there to pick up Paddy Richter-tuned mouth harps. If you're just beginning with the harmonica or aren't sure you want to spend the money on a new tuning, this harmonica by Ninja can be had for under $40 and plays decently enough to learn on.

