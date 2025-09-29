Jordan Mechner's favorite version of Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia is one of the most famous action-adventure games of all time and was converted to most home systems—here's just a few of them on YouTube. But which does creator Jordan Mechner like best of all? "I get this question surprisingly often, considering it's been 35 years," he writes. "I figured it deserves a blog post. The Apple II original, which he animated and programmed, is of course "close to my heart as no other version can be." But even as he gives due credit to those working with more powerful systems, one in particular impressed him.

There is one unforgettable exception. Super Nintendo. …. I wrote in my journal that day: "Wow! It was like a brand new game. For the first time I felt what it's really like to play Prince of Persia, when you're not the author and don't already know by rote what's lurking around every corner."

Here's a longplay. It's striking how it's both pixel-faithful to his original, including animations, but confidently goes its own anime-hinted way.

Prince of Persia was a very focused game (no scrolling, only a sprite or two per screen)allowing it to get the best out of almost any system, even 8-bits. It seems odd in retrospect that the Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum didn't get early ports, as the Apple II and Amstrad CPC version were both showcases. But Mechner includes the amazing 2011 C64 version.

Some that Mechner skips I think are worth a look: check out the Master System version, one of its best-looking of all time, and the Sega Genesis/Megadrive one. While it didn't get the level-design makeover the SNES version did, the graphics are even more lavish, if not so faithful to the original tone and style.

Finally, the NEC version, from Japan, is high-resolution like the Mac version (with the definitive wardrobe) but has its own dark and moody style.

