Judge rules Mike Lindell defamed election tech company

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow entrepreneur who threw it all way for Trump, had another bad day in court after losing a $2.3m defamation case against an election worker. He also defamed Smartmatic, maker of election tech, a judge ruled Friday. But unlike the worker, Smartmatic is well-known to the public, which means a tougher standard must be met before damages can be awarded.

The judge said there are "genuine fact disputes" as to whether Lindell's statements were made "with knowledge that they were false or made with reckless disregard to their falsity." He noted that the defense says Lindell has an "unwavering belief" that his statements were truthful.

The problem for Smartmatic is simple: Lindell has been consistent in his false claim that Smartmatic's devices are rigged, consistently self-destructive in pursuing them, and consistently dumb as a brick—all of which suggests he believes what he says. Compare to more obvious liars whose winking double-talk ends in legal disaster. Nonetheless, Smartmatic has prevailed in similar cases against Newsmax and OANN and has Fox News's feet on the fire.

"The Court concludes that, based on the record presented, no reasonable trier of fact could find that any of the statements at issue are true," Bryan wrote. Smartmatic attorney Erik Connolly said they will be seeking "nine-figure damages" from Lindell and MyPillow for "spreading lies" about the company. "Smartmatic did not and could not have rigged the 2020 election," Connolly said in a statement. "It was impossible, and everything that Mr. Lindell said about Smartmatic was false."

All the same, there's good reason to be wary of black-box voting technology and Smartmatic in particular.

Court documents indicate that the Justice Department has filed money laundering charges against former Filipino election administrator Andres Bautista – and that four executives from Smartmatic subsidiaries are implicated as uncharged co-conspirators. The bribery claims are sure to reverberate in Smartmatic's ongoing defamation cases. Trump allies repeatedly peddled the lie that the company manipulated the results in 2020, despite the fact that its machines were only used in one California county that year.

Mundane procurement corruption makes fertile ground for conspiracy theories. See also: nuclear power, defence contracts and parking meters.