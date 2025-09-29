Low-energy Grandpa Puddin' Brains makes peace with no one

Convicted felon Donald Trump may be desirous of the Nobel Peace Prize, but he clearly has no clue what is going on in Israel, the Middle East, the United Nations, the United States, or anywhere else.

This is an interesting take on the Gaza Disengagement Plan of 2005. Israel had physically occupied the Gaza Strip since 1967. Still, even after allowing "self-rule," it maintained control of the borders, air, and sea (with the cooperation of Egypt) and never really ceased its occupation. The interest in "the ocean" here is likely because Trump and his Saudi-owned and operated son-in-law want to develop Gaza into a resort.

Perhaps this pronunciation lesson by Trump is what will earn him the prize?

…and some casual sexism and misogyny thrown in to round things out.

Previously:

• Grandpa Puddin' Brains forgets where he is

• Grandpa Pudding Brains' impossible promise on drug prices and other flubs

• Trump still fantasizing he fought the Eaton and Palisades fires