Lowest price! Microsoft Visual Studio Pro is $9.97 through Oct. 19

For anyone who codes, whether as a career or a side hustle, having the right tools makes all the difference. Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is one of the most powerful development environments available, and you can currently secure a lifetime license for the lowest price ever.



Microsoft built Visual Studio Pro 2022 as its first 64-bit integrated development environment (IDE), enabling developers to handle larger, more complex projects without lag. That upgrade alone makes coding smoother, faster, and far less frustrating. But this IDE is more than just speed—it's loaded with tools designed to help you code across multiple platforms, collaborate with teammates, and streamline your workflow from start to finish.



Cross-platform coding made easier



Visual Studio Pro supports building apps across desktop, web, and mobile environments. Developers can use .NET MAUI to craft cross-platform apps, Blazor to build responsive web UIs in C#, or even debug and test .NET and C++ apps on Linux. It also allows you to use hot reload for quick updates without breaking your flow.



AI assistance when you need it



One of its standout features is IntelliCode, Microsoft's AI assistant for developers. It provides smart code suggestions based on context, letting you type less and complete lines or even entire blocks of code more accurately. CodeLens provides additional insights by displaying commit history, tests, authorship, and other project details, allowing you to make informed decisions without needing to dig through files.



Built for collaboration



Need a second pair of eyes? With Live Share, you can run real-time collaboration sessions, editing and debugging alongside teammates no matter where they are. Combined with customizable editor settings and access controls, it helps keep everyone on the same page and projects moving forward.



