Marjorie Taylor Greene confused about which government is hiding the Epstein files

Georgia's reprehensible congressperson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, seems to think it is a foreign government standing in the way of releasing the Epstein files.

Even stranger, Texas reprehensible Senator Ted "Cancun" Cruz seems to immediately jump to Israel as being the government that Marge is talking about. Perhaps this is because Greene disclosed the existence of the "Jewish Space Lasers?"

These people are nothing but a silly distraction as Trump and his cronies accept paper bags of cash, and torture folks for simply existing.

