Trump gets confused, orders release of Earhart files (rather than Epstein)

Despite Trump's many, many attempts to deny and deflect from his long friendship with professional child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, the cry for him to release the Epstein files hasn't dimmed (much). He won't, of course, if only for the simple fact that he's named in them, but his repeated efforts to get people to forget about them are very funny nonetheless. His latest move: ordering the declassification of secret government records about Amelia Earhart, because apparently secret government records about Amelia Earhart exist.

Trump says he's ordering the release of all government records on Amelia Earhart. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2025-09-26T20:51:07.311Z

The island Earhart likely got eaten by coconut crabs on isn't quite the island we wanted to hear about, Mr. President. Getting close, though!