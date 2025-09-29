US media outlets ignore shooter's pro-Trump imagery in favor of "snapped neighbor" narratives

The UK-based Telegraph has a long piece that describes former Marine Thomas Jacob Sanford, the man shot and killed by police after attacking a church, as a known Trump supporter. The US media doesn't seem to want to tell that part of the story.

The gunman who rammed his truck into a Mormon church and opened fire on worshippers was an Iraq war veteran who had previously shown support for Donald Trump.

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from suburban Michigan, killed at least four people in the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township on Sunday.

…

The ex-Marine was killed by police after he shot at least 10 people with an assault rifle in what the FBI described as an "act of targeted violence". Authorities have yet to provide a motive.

…

His recent political views remain unclear, but he was seen wearing a camouflage Trump 2020 campaign shirt, emblazoned with the words Make Liberals Cry Again, in a picture posted on social media in 2019.

An image of Sanford's home, taken on Google Street View in June, showed a Trump-Pence sign attached to his garden fence.