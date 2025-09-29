Watch a living mosaic of vintage GIFs pulled from the GeoCities archive

This awesome website created by Alex Plecsan is a mosaic collection of random old-school GIFs, pulled from the Internet Archive's GeoCities collection, The mosaic of GIFs slowly moves across the screen. As the GIFS on the left-hand side of the screen disappear, a constant stream of new ones appear on the right, keeping the screen full of colorful, nostalgic imagery at all times.

This digital collage is a piece of art in my eyes, and I could stare at it endlessly while listening to music and hanging out in my bedroom. The simplicity of the experience where all the site allows you to do is sit back and view the GIFs floating by makes me so happy. After doomscrolling on social media I often feel drained and sad, but spending time on this website makes me feel happy and inspired.

I'm definitely bookmarking this gem of a website so I can revisit it whenever I need a reminder that there is a positive and uplifting side of the internet. Making this must have been so much fun. You can read all about the inspiration for and creation of the website here.

