Ananta looks like five games in one, and none of them are very good

There have been quite a few big announcements at Tokyo Game Show, but none have been quite as bizarre as Ananta. As the newest project from NetEase, the developer and publisher probably best known in the West for Marvel Rivals, Ananta looks like a mishmash of every open-world gaming trend of the last ten years with an overdesigned gacha game-esque coat of paint on top. The trailer shows off blatant mechanical ripoffs of Marvel's Spider-Man, the Batman: Arkham series, Watch_Dogs, Uncharted, and, of course, GTA, making me wonder whether this game has an original bone in its svelte anime-boy body.

Ananta will be free-to-play when it launches, and I expect whatever extortionate monetization scheme it ships with to be its only real innovation.