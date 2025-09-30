Attack of the Killer Shrimp Part II: radioactive boogalo

Remember last month when we warned you about potentially radioactive shrimp? Sadly, it's time for round two. The Food and Drug Administration (such as it is) announced a recall of shrimp contaminated with Cesium-137 is once again being sold at a TON of different stores.

The affected shrimp was sold at Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foodsco, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, Pick 'n Save, Ralphs, Smith's and QFC in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV and WY between June 12, 2025 and September 17, 2025.

The recalled Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp net wt. 2lbs., is packaged in transparent printed bag with a blue band on the top with yellow and red details, and has the following codes:

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5085 10, Best If Used By: 03 26 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5097 11, Best If Used By: 04 07 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5106 11, Best If Used By: 04 16 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5107 10, Best If Used By: 04 17 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5111 11, Best If Used By: 04 21 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5112 10, Best If Used By: 04 22 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 11, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 10, Best If Used By: 04 24 27

– UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 11, Best If Used By: 04 24 27



The recalled Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp, net wt. 2lbs., is packaged in clear plastic bag and has a white label with green stripes on top of each bag and has the following codes:

– UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5112 11, Best Before: 10 22 2027

– UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best Before: 10 23 2027



The recalled AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers; net wt. 1.25 lbs., is packaged in a printed bag with a black top and blue bottom and printed pictures of the skewers inside, and has the following codes:

– UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5127 10, Best If Used By: 11 07 2027

– UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5128 11, Best If Used By: 11 08 2027

– UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5133 11, Best If Used By: 11 13 2027

– UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5135 10, Best If Used By: 11 15 2027