Canny Valley: art book of Cory Doctorow's topical collages

Canny Valley is a collection of activist, author and former Boing Boing co-editor Cory Doctorow's surreal collages, as found in his Pluralistic newsletter.

Canny Valley collects 80 of the best collages I've made for my Pluralistic newsletter, where I publish 5-6 essays every week, usually headed by a strange, humorous and/or grotesque image made up of public domain sources and Creative Commons works. … Over the years, many readers have asked whether I would ever collect these in a book. Then I ran into Creative Commons CEO Anna Tumadóttir and we brainstormed ideas for donor gifts in honor of Creative Commons' 25th anniversary. My first novel was the first book ever released under a CC license, and while CC has gone on to bigger and better things (without CC there'd be no Wikipedia!), I never forget that my own artistic career and CC's trajectory are co-terminal: https://craphound.com/down/download/

The bad news: it's a crowdfunding stretch goal and effectively sold out. But here's the whole set on Flickr..

His book Enshittification is out in a few days, too. While it's true no-one needs to be reminded of what's floating right in front of their faces, there's power (and entertainment) in knowing where it flowed from and where it's flowing to.

We're living through the Enshittocene, the Great Enshittening, a time in which the services that matter to us, that we rely on, are turning into giant piles of shit. It's frustrating. Demoralizing. Even terrifying. Enshittification identifies the problem and proposes a solution. When Cory Doctorow coined the term enshittification, he was not just finding a funner way to say "things are getting worse." He was making a specific diagnosis about the state of the digital world and how it is affecting all of our lives (and not for the better).

Which brings us to AI, which represents what's downstream now that tech companies have saturated their own markets. The output of machine learning frameworks and language models are persistent digital environmental hazards.

AI is the asbestos we are shoveling into the walls of our society and our descendants will be digging it out for generations. … The only thing (I said) that we can do about this is to puncture the AI bubble as soon as possible, to halt this before it progresses any further and to head off the accumulation of social and economic debt.

"Vibe code cleanup" is of course already a career opportunity for people who like to get their lungs dirty.