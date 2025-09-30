"Different from what's happening?" Trump's pudding brain leaves him open to manipulation





Convicted felon and liable for sexual abuse, MAGA figurehead Donald Trump's question about whether TV shows "different" events than reality once again raises concerns about his mental fitness, and whether aides and allies are manipulating his confusion.

Ol' Grandpa Pudding Brain exposed just how feeble his grasp on reality is during a phone interview with NBC last Sunday. When discussing a conversation with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, Trump shared his confusion about which reality to believe: "I spoke to the governor, she was very nice," Trump said. "But I said, 'Well, wait a minute, am I watching things on television that are different from what's happening? My people tell me different.' They are literally attacking and there are fires all over the place…it looks like terrible." Fantastic, maybe Trump was watching the Alien Earth finale, or perhaps it was Newsmax.

The fake reality people like Stephen Miller and JD Vance constantly accuse "radical liberals" of creating doesn't stand up to any scrutiny, but scrutiny isn't exactly Trump's thing.

The fact is, of course, that Trump is completely, ludicrously wrong about what's going on in Portland. He has been for nearly a month, ever since he watched a deceptively edited Fox News segment that depicted the city as a war zone. And his advisers have apparently been complicit in his hoodwinking. Indeed, if you publish that quote, you have to start asking: Is he a confused old man?

Is he being manipulated by his staff?

Is he delusional?

Is he gaslighting us?

Who's in charge? Keep in mind that other than a noisy nightly protest outside an ICE facility, Portland is calm. Arguably idyllic. Presswatchers.org

