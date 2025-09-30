Florida man accused of killing and eating his peacocks

Craig Vogt, 61, is said to have killed and eaten two of his own peacocks "out of spite" after a neighbor fed them against his will. According to a criminal complaint, Vogt was charged with "aggravated cruelty to animals causing excessive pain or death," a third-degree felony in Florida, and assigned a public defender. He remains in Land O' Lakes Detention Center, according to records seen by People, on a $25,000 bond.

A criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE says the neighbor found a letter in her mailbox describing how the birds had been decapitated, bled out and cooked in a frying pan.

It's not clear from the reportage why he didn't want his birds fed by the neighbor or why he would kill them, but he "allegedly said when he gets out of jail, he plans to kill his remaining birds so no one else could care for them." The neighbor has filed for and received a protective order.

According to Florida's public records, there are 40 cases on file under the suspect's name, including the one regarding the peacocks.

