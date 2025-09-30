Get a front-row seat to the 1939-40 New York World's Fair with rare amateur footage

On the Public Domain Review, you can watch nostalgic, amateur footage of The New York World's Fair (1939-40). The hour-long compilation of footage shows everything from performers backstage to crowds of people dancing to live music. The internet archive has even more footage of the fair if you're interested. The color and clarity of the footage is remarkable and makes me feel like I'm being teleported to the moment it was filmed.

From the Public Domain Review:

" This particular footage, held by the Prelinger Archive, is remarkable for a variety of reasons. Firstly, for the insight it gives us to the physical reality of the fair. One stand out element is the huge number of acts and shows involving female nudity of some kind, though this may tell us as much about the tastes of the cameraman as about the surprisingly liberal (and sexist) attitudes of the time.

. . .

Secondly, although cited as being taken by an "amateur", this was evidently a pretty serious hobby for the man behind the camera Philip Medicus. The six reels, most likely shot with a Magazine Cine-Kodak camera, in total run to just over 6 hours which would have amounted to more than 100,000 ft of the latest and rather expensive Kodachrome film. "