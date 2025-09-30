Kindle Scribe gets a color e-ink upgrade

Amazon's Kindle Scribe gets a new look today, with a color model joining the lineup. The redesigned e-ink notepads are thinner, lighter and faster, Amazon says, and include an AI-powered search feature.

• A new front light system with miniaturized LEDs that fit tightly against the display to create a narrower bezel and uniform lighting.

• A new texture-molded glass to improve the friction when the pen glides across the screen—unlike tablets that often feel slippery or glassy.

• A rearchitected display stack to shrink the parallax to virtually nothing, so it feels like writing directly on the page.

• A new quad-core chip, more memory, and our latest Oxide display technology to make everything feel snappier.

The improved writing and page turning latencies might not seem so important. But 40% faster, as claimed, is a big jump and calls for comparisons with standard tablets. And the color, muted as it is, looks lovely: "Artists and creators can create smooth gradients and subtle tones with our new shader tool, giving you even more control over the depth and richness of your art."

Image: Amazon Kindle

It'll be a while: they're coming "later this year" in the U.S. with availability in the U.K. and Germany next year. The new Scribe models start at $500 with the Colorsoft model at $630. Compare to $680 for the color Remarkable Paper Pro, $570 for the Bigme inkNoteX Color or $530 for the Boox Air Color.