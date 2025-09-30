Logitech MX Master 4: best mouse still the best

Logitech's MX Master 4 is a startlingly expensive high-end mouse. It's even better than the last-generation model, and is clearly a safe bet for anyone with $120 to drop on a productivity-oriented mouse.

Meet the MX Master 4 that brings immersive control and precision you can feel with customizable haptic feedback on specific actions. Save up to 33% of your time with Actions Ring shortcuts and MX Master 4, by accessing tools and filters at your cursor. Additional features: 2x better connectivity, ultra fast scrolling with the MagSpeed scroll wheel, 8k DPI any surface tracking, including glass & Logi Options+ for customization.

The consensus seems to be that it didn't need upgrading with haptic buttons that bring up shortcuts. For example: "Haptics Schmaptics," grumbles Gizmodo's Kyle Barr.

I can see how this is useful, though in the weeks I spent using the mouse for work, I only ever hit up the Action Ring when I was trying to get it to work with outside apps. In my day-to-day grind, I have all the necessary keyboard shortcuts down pat. When I'm typing out a new review or getting my text onto Gizmodo.com, I'm not jumping to my mouse first, at least most of the time. What's the time difference between sliding the cursor down to the Mac's dock to open up Finder versus hitting a button and then clicking on the shortcut? However, if you are using an app with more annoying controls, it can be especially handy.

The Master is too big for me; if I wanted a fancy mouse, I'd drop $60 on the MX Anywhere or the sleek Logitech Lightspeed. But I'm not going to until my M705 Marathon dies, and unfortunately it appears to be immortal.

