Mychal the Librarian is hosting a Reading Rainbow reboot

Take a look. It's in a book! Reading Rainbow is returning with new episodes and a new host. Mychal Threets, AKA Mychal the Librarian, is taking over the reins of the beloved children's show. Reading Rainbow, which ran for 26 years on PBS, encouraging kids to read and love books, has been off the air since 2009.

Mychal doesn't quite have the velvety voice that the previous host, Levar Burton, has, but there can be no argument that Threets is perfect for the job. While working as a children's librarian at the library he grew up patronizing, he shared his love of books and libraries on social media as Mychal the Librarian.

His message of positivity and "library joy" brought him thousands of followers. Unfortunately, after suffering mental health issues due to vicious online bullying, he resigned from his position, but was quickly hired by PBS as "resident librarian."

The announcement on YouTube was light on details, but the show will feature a variety of guest stars and explore the expanded role of modern libraries through non-reading activities, such as crafts.

