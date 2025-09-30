Here is a list of notable non-water floods throughout history, from around the world. A non-water flood in this context is the unfortunate event where a substance (like molasses) floods from a storage facility in a large quantity, or when an industrial reservoir has a toxic waste spill. Although it may not seem likely, storage facility floods can be fatal, even when they only affect a small area.

In 1919, the Great Molasses Flood killed 21 people in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. The Wisconsin Butter Flood (also known as the Wisconsin Butter Fire) was a massive fire and flood in 1991 that happened in a large processed meat and dairy storage facility in Madison, Wisconsin. The blaze lasted for eight days, resulting in no fatalities but causing millions of dollars in damages. The list is filled with many similarly terrible incidents.

Non-water floods are extremely rare compared to floods involving water. Cleanup from non-water floods can often take years, and pose many risks for workers. If you're bored of your current anxieties and need a new unlikely thing to feel anxious about, hopefully this topic will be of use to you.