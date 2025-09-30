Razor-blade sore throats: meet Nimbus and Stratus, the new Covid variants



COVID is quietly surging in the U.S. and the U.K., driven by emerging variants NB.1.8.1 ("Nimbus") and XFG ("Stratus"). Both are found in national wastewater systems, turning up in traveler screenings and state labs. Health officials warn that NB.1.8.1 has surged from ~15 % to ~37 % of estimated U.S. cases since late May, putting it on track to overtake existing strains.

According to some reports, there may be tell-tale symptoms with the latest ones – a hoarse voice or a "razor blade" sore throat.

Covid can still cause a wide range of symptoms, including headache, coughing, a blocked or running nose and exhaustion, making it difficult to distinguish from a cold or flu.

If you think you have Covid you should avoid contact with vulnerable people and stay at home if possible.

If you have symptoms and need to leave the house, advice remains that you should wear a face covering. Washing hands regularly and using and disposing tissues in bins can reduce the spread of this and other respiratory illnesses.

For a sore throat, drinking plenty of fluids and having a teaspoon of honey may help, the NHS says.