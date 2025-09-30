Reading Rainbow returns with a new host

A generation of Americans grew up with Reading Rainbow, presented by Levar Burton, and after a 20 year absence the PBS kids' classic is returning with a new host: librarian and internet sensation Mychal Threets.

"I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero," he said in a trailer posted to Instagram. "I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere."

🎶 Take a look, it's in a book 🎶



After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books! Make sure to follow the rainbow 📚🌈✨

Threets will be joined by Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, Bellen Woodard, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the trailer promises. Projects will include postcards, sensory bottles, and sidewalk libraries. Jamie Chung, Gabrielle Union, Adam DeVine, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen will perform book readings on the show.

Reading Rainbow won 26 Emmy Awards in its run, which began introducing youngsters to literature in 1983, and ended in 2006.