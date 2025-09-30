Review of Telly, the free TV set that never stops showing ads

Emma Roth spent three months with a Telly, a free television set (previously at Boing Boing). It's free because it has always-on ads running at the bottom.

This is the future of TV, according to Telly, a company that offers a free TV in exchange for the privilege of constantly blaring ads in your face. It puts the ads in a 10-inch-wide "smart" display that sits just below a built-in sound bar and runs the entire length of the TV. The screen stays on at all times — while you watch shows, movies, YouTube videos, and play video games. Even when you turn off the TV with a tap of the remote's power button, the secondary screen remains illuminated. It will only turn off if you hold the power button for three seconds.

Hell comes with the legal obligation to burn in it.

You must agree to use the device as the main TV in your home, constantly keep it connected to the internet, and regularly watch it. If the company finds that you violate these rules, Telly will ask you to return the TV (and charge a $500 fee if you don't send it back).

Her delivery driver feared she was the victim of a rent-to-own scam.

he was immediately suspicious when I said it was a free TV. Just minutes after wheeling it up my driveway, he returned to my door after doing some research on his phone, saying he heard the TV might take my data. "I know," I said, "That's basically part of the deal."

Roth concludes that televisions are worth paying for. But here's the thing: televisions are cheap! My local Best Buy has a 55" TV on special right now for $173.99. Who needs a television so badly they will subject themselves to a wall of ads with a potential $500 price tag? This sounds like a business concept generated by actuarial software given access to an economic vulnerability database.