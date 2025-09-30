Stan Lee resurrected as ghoulish AI-powered hologram

Marvel legend Stan Lee is widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of comics, although modern audiences are likely to know him better from his cameos in every MCU movie right up to his death in 2018. Given that his likeness and life's work is owned by Disney, I'm genuinely surprised it's taken this long for them to start puppeting his corpse with one of their insidious tentacles, but the day has arrived.

LA Comic Con has debuted its newest attraction, a Stan Lee hologram powered by an AI model trained on his life. To quote Hayao Miyazaki, I strongly feel as if this is an insult to life itself.

Viewers can pay for the "privilege" of talking to and getting a picture with the fake Lee. If this were "just" a famed creative being puppeted around by a soulless corporate entity, that'd be bad enough, but the well-documented abuse and exploitation Lee faced in his later years just to make his handlers a buck puts an even more bitter taste in my mouth. If your death isn't profitable, you'll evidently be denied it.