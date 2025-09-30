"Support dog" released from prison in Northern Ireland

According to the BBC, a former family pet is currently in an undisclosed location after a stint as a "support dog" in Magilligan Prison in Northern Ireland. Bailey, a three-and-a-half-year-old Cocker Spaniel, was sprung from prison after a campaign by animal lovers.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue, the animal charity that led the "Free Bailey" effort, claims Bailey went straight from a family home with children to the all-male prison. Neither Bailey nor his caretaker had any training, and Bailey was known to be fearful of men. The original owners had been unable to care for him and were unaware that he had been purchased for use in the prison.

The Prison Service responded to Bailey's release in a statement: "A perfectly happy and well looked after dog at Magilligan Prison has had to be moved after the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) made us aware of a callous and calculated external threat to say that Bailey was going to be harmed in an attempt to embarrass the governor."

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is still working to determine Bailey's current situation and wants assurance that he will not be returned to prison, as well as legislation to protect any dogs used in the prison system.

