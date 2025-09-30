Ted Cruz: "Let's stop attacking pedophiles"

Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator for Texas, today issued a dramatic and heartfelt plea at a hearing on Capitol Hill: "let's stop attacking pedophiles." Reported dutifilly as a "gaffe" by most media, the remark drew immediate attention. The context was discussion of crime in general, but it appears Cruz's mind wandered.

"Sen. Booker also said we should have bipartisan agreement. I think that's a great idea," Cruz said. "We should have bipartisan agreement. How about we all come together and say, 'Let's stop murders.' How about we all come together and say, 'Let's stop rape.' How about we all come together and say 'Let's stop attacking pedophiles.'"

If one is tempted to presume he meant to say "Let's stop pedophiles," it's also true that one of the most overwhelming topics in U.S. politics now is Cruz and other Republicans' efforts to prevent the release of the Epstein Files. President Trump was a close friend of the billionaire pedophile and ongoing work to conceal records of Epstein's criminal activities and clients surely weighs on Cruz's mind as much as the President's.

Here's the clip: