The best revenge movie that's not John Wick is getting a sequel

If you are a fan of over-the-top revenge movies and haven't already seen 2022's Sisu, you should absolutely go watch it now. The film, which takes place in 1944, during the Lapland War, features an absurd but very satisfying number of dead Nazis. The Nazi are employing a scorched earth policy in their retreat out of Finland and decide to attempt to rob the wrong guy. Their target turns out to be a legendary Finnish commando, who responds with extreme violence.

Sisu, which translates to "extraordinary determination in the face of adversity," will be followed up by Sisu: Road to Revenge. In the sequel, which takes place after World War II, the wordless commando returns to his home. He dismantles it log by log to rebuild elsewhere, haunted by the memories of his murdered family. His legendary status brings the attention of the Soviets, who dispatch the Red Army commander who killed his family to finish the job. This group of fascists has no more hope of success than the Nazis did, and their inevitable deaths look to be even more spectacular.

Sisu: Road to Revenge opens in the United States on November 21, 2025.

Previously:

• Review: Furiosa, the softer side of revenge

• Revenge of the Sith returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary

• Kadrey's SANDMAN SLIM: a hard-boiled revenge novel from Hell