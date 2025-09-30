This little yellow duck might be smarter than your colleagues

If you have ever been stuck trying to fix something, only to have the solution appear seemingly by magic when explaining the problem out loud to someone else, you're not alone. But what do you do when you are stuck and have no one to talk to? Try talking to a rubber duck. It may sound ridiculous, but it works.

According to The Conversation, programmers refer to it as "rubber duck debugging" or "rubber ducking," and it may actually be more effective than talking to a person.

This well-known software engineering term has its origins in a story told in The Pragmatic Programmer, a book by Andrew Hunt and David Thomas.The gist of it is that one should obtain a rubber duck, and use it when your code isn't working – and you don't know why. Explain to the duck what your code is supposed to do, and then "go into detail and explain things line by line". Soon, the moment of revelation strikes: you realise, as you speak aloud, that what you meant to do and what you actually did are two very different things.

In explaining the problem to your duck or teaching your duck, you are forced to break it down and understand it yourself. But why a duck?

Humans are contextual, with previous thought and experience; they may miss your mistakes because they've assumed something about your previous attempts to solve the problem. They may have internal biases that make it hard for them to see where you've gone wrong. A rubber duck, however, has none of this. As silly as it might look, rubber ducking forces you to explain things in precise detail to that blank (cute) face looking back at you.

